77,348 Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.