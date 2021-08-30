$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $80.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.39 million and the lowest is $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

