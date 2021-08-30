81,013 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.33% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 414,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,514. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $62.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.63.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.