A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.19

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.19 and last traded at $73.12, with a volume of 1093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.