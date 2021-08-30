AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in August

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

ELUXY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

