AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in August

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.
ELUXY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
