Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,261. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.