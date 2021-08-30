Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stake Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after buying an additional 114,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after buying an additional 104,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

