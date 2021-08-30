Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $203.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.