Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $153.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

