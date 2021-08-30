Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 145,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,765,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,510,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,555,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,791,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,349,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

