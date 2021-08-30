Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $376.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $379.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,590,964. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

