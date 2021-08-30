Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 700,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after acquiring an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 204,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

