Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 108,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

