Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

