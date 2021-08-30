Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,467 Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

