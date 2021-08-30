Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.