Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,820 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,797 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.38 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

