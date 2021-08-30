Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NSA opened at $56.64 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

