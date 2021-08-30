Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.