Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 360.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $101.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

