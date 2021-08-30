Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of AEDFF stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.92. Aedifica has a 12-month low of $121.35 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

