AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.07. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.