Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

