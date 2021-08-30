Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EADSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Airbus stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 102,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,409. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

