Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Cowen

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $236.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

