Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Cowen

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.
Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $236.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.26. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
