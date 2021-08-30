Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.97. 1,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,684. The stock has a market cap of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,659,000 after buying an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.