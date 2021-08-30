Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

CNSP stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.34. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

