Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,077 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLRN opened at $129.52 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

