Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 31,201 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.55% of Affinity Bancshares worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $41,015.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 686,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,249.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,046.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,877 shares of company stock worth $432,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.