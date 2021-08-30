Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,960 shares of the software’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,946 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.78 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $76.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,346,908.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,908.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $4,238,205.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,205.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,490 shares of company stock worth $31,252,730. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

