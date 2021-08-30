Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

