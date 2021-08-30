Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 14,480 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,391,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 211,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,296,000 after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.