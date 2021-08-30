Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,220 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

