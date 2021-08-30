Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $478.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.