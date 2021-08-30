Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s Quiet Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ALPAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of ALPAU stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.