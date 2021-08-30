Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $20.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,911.25. 26,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,906.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

