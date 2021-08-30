Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $21.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,901.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,892.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.