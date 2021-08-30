AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,835 NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16.

