AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,446 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 64.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $487,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 21.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 404,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.