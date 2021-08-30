AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $278,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $28.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,908.94. 35,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,115. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,892.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.