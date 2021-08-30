AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.