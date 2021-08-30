AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,171 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CWI remained flat at $$29.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.93. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

