Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Altra Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s diversified businesses, focus on lowering debts, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies enhance its attractiveness. For 2021, strengthening end markets, solid orders and healthy backlog are predicted to favor results. It increased sales projection for the year to $1,890-$1,920 million and earnings projection to $3.30-$3.46 per share. Its technological expertise, e-commerce capabilities and working capital improvement program are expected to be beneficial. However, softness in renewable energy and headwinds in commercial aerospace is concerning. In addition, supply-chain issues along with higher costs of raw materials, logistics and labor might hurt. Third-quarter earnings are predicted to decline from the year-ago quarter.”

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

AIMC traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. 953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,428. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

