American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,676,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 416,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.24% of Cheniere Energy worth $492,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

LNG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

