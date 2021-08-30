American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.33 Billion Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,064,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of American Century Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,328,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

