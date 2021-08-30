American Century Companies Inc. Has $610.93 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,338 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.30% of Chevron worth $610,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 86,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.16. The stock had a trading volume of 112,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.56. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

