American Century Companies Inc. Has $791.76 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.40% of NXP Semiconductors worth $791,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after buying an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.37. 8,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,877. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $226.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

