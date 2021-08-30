American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,190 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $426,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,103. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $422.95. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

