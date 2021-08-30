American Century Companies Inc. Sells 212,820 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,313,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 212,820 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $527,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 215,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 96.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.50. 120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

