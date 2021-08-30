American Century Companies Inc. Sells 299,174 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299,174 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.04% of IHS Markit worth $465,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.